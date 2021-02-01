Holland College offers new scholarships with pandemic savings
250 $1,000 scholarships offered
Holland College on P.E.I. is diverting money saved during the pandemic to hundreds of new scholarships for students.
In a news release Monday morning, the college announced the Define What's Next Island Entrance Awards would be offered to P.E.I. students starting a new program.
There will be 250 $1,000 entrance awards, as well as three $10,000 awards that will be selected by random draws.
"We are well aware of the financial challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented for some P.E.I. students and their families," said Holland College president Sandy MacDonald in the news release.
"We want local students to attend our institution next year and hope these entrance awards will encourage them to do so."
The release specifically mentioned travel allowances as an area where the college saved money in 2020.
The draws for the $10,000 scholarships will be held Feb. 26, March 12, and March 26, and students enrolling before those dates will be automatically entered.
