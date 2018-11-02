Sandy MacDonald selected as Holland College's new president

Sandy MacDonald, who has been a vice-president at Holland College for the past three years, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, the college announced on Friday.

MacDonald will take over from Brian McMillan, who is retiring after 13 years as president.

MacDonald was selected following a thorough interview process that was conducted with highly qualified candidates across Canada, said Michael O'Brien, chair of the Holland College board of governors, in a news release.

Since 2016, MacDonald has been Holland College's vice-president, academic and applied research. He has been responsible for approximately 4,500 students in P.E.I. and China and has also been responsible for the language training and adult education programs at the college.

Prior to joining Holland College, MacDonald served as the province's deputy minister of education and early childhood development.

