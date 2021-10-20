Holland College student surprised by decision not to let students self-isolate in residences

A Holland College student said she was caught off guard by a decision not to let people self-isolate in student residences.

Early education student Kate Ferguson arrived in P.E.I. before classes were about to start on Jan. 5. But as lockdown measures continued to be extended and classes remained online, she and her roommate decided to go back to their homes in Nova Scotia, knowing they'd have to isolate again for four days on their return to the Island.

Because they're roommates, Ferguson said they believed they could isolate together in their residence once they came back.

"We just assumed we could isolate together in our residence building because we live together and there's no one else we would see."

The college allowed students to self-isolate in residence during the holiday break until Jan. 9.

However, Ferguson said that as she was planning her return, she learned this would no longer be allowed.

She said she got the news last week, after the province announced schools would be reopening on Monday.

"That same day, the college sent us a very surprising email saying, 'We've heard that some people have left. Just so you know, you can't isolate here anymore'." she said.

"They let us do it just two weeks before."

Ferguson said she and her roommate were able to book an AirBNB, but it's not available until Wednesday, two days after classes start.

"It was very hard to get such a last-minute place and very expensive," she said.

Policies subject to change

Holland College chief financial officer Ken Heckbert said it can't allow students to self-isolate in residences because it puts other students at risk.

He said no student who has already finished isolation should have to go back into isolation just because their roommate comes back to campus later than them.

"It's just it's not fair. So it's just not possible to turn the residence back into a general isolation facility," he said.

Heckbert said the college did tell students their policies were subject to change according to the province's COVID-19 protocols.

Holland College will still cover the cost of hotel rooms for those students who missed the January 9th cutoff due to cancelled flights or other issues beyond their control.