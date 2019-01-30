Holland College to offer monthly rentals during summer
2-bedroom, furnished units will go for $1,800, utilities included
Holland College is planning to use its new residence in Charlottetown for monthly rentals this summer.
The 31-unit residence, located on the corner of Cumberland and Grafton streets, will be available to renters in June, July and August.
A two-bedroom, fully furnished unit, which includes a kitchenette, parking and all utilities including internet, will rent for $1,800, said Brodie Coffin, manager of ancillary services at Holland College.
A three-bedroom will rent for $2,000.
Units in Glendenning Hall, a residence located just across the street, will again be available for shorter stays.
"Traditionally in the past with our old residence we've always transitioned into summer and nightly rentals so it operates more like a hotel," Coffin said.
'Year-by-year basis'
"With this new residence it's going to be converted into long-term stays or just monthly stays to be more specific."
Coffin said renting the units benefits both Holland College and the city.
"It's becoming increasingly problematic to find an affordable solution in downtown Charlottetown during the peak summer months so that's something we're looking forward to introducing," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.