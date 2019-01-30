Holland College to offer monthly rentals during summer

Holland College is planning to use its new residence in Charlottetown for monthly rentals this summer.

The 31-unit residence, located on the corner of Cumberland and Grafton streets, will be available to renters in June, July and August.

A two-bedroom, fully furnished unit, which includes a kitchenette, parking and all utilities including internet, will rent for $1,800, said Brodie Coffin, manager of ancillary services at Holland College.

A three-bedroom will rent for $2,000.

Units in Glendenning Hall, a residence located just across the street, will again be available for shorter stays.

"Traditionally in the past with our old residence we've always transitioned into summer and nightly rentals so it operates more like a hotel," Coffin said.

'Year-by-year basis'

"With this new residence it's going to be converted into long-term stays or just monthly stays to be more specific."

Coffin said renting the units benefits both Holland College and the city.

"It's becoming increasingly problematic to find an affordable solution in downtown Charlottetown during the peak summer months so that's something we're looking forward to introducing," he said.

