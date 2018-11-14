Top 2 student prizes brought home by Holland College photographers
Holland College students had a good showing at the Professional Photographers of Canada Atlantic image competition.
Students now eligible for national competition
Connor Munn, a second-year student in the P.E.I. school's photography and digital imaging program, won Student Photographer of the Year. Makayla Nickerson was first runner-up.
"This is a very good result," said instructor Jean-Sébastien Duchesne in a news release.
Munn's photo was a still life titled Victor's Apple. Nickerson's was a portrait titled Beautiful Mess.
As Atlantic winners both photos are eligible for the national competition in Montreal in April.