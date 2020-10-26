Holland College will require all students, staff to be vaccinated
Decision follows UPEI's announcement of a vaccine mandate
Holland College is moving forward with a vaccine mandate for all students and staff.
The college said in a statement Wednesday that it decided to make the requirement based on consultations with the Chief Public Health Office and post-secondary institutions across the region.
The college had issued a vaccination mandate last week, but targeting only athletes and coaches looking to participate in sports this fall.
"This week, we've seen three things impacting the health and safety of our students. One is that the rise of the fourth wave and the delta variant; two has been the behaviour of our other institutions and partner schools across Atlantic Canada; and three has been what's happening in our own community here, in P.E.I.," college president Sandy MacDonald said.
"We are meeting every day on our policies. And we decided that this was the best step for our staff and students in Holland College."
As of Oct. 15, all staff, faculty and students have to be vaccinated. Some exemptions will be granted based on medical, religious or cultural reasons.
The people exempted will be tested weekly and will be required to wear masks at all times.
The decision follows Tuesday's announcement that the University of Prince Edward Island was mandating vaccines among staff and students. UPEI's mandate comes into effect Oct. 18.
Holland College will host vaccination clinics on the Prince of Wales campus Monday and Tuesday of next week. The Summerside waterfront campus already hosts a vaccination clinic that accepts walk-ins.
It said followup clinics will be scheduled if required.
