'Everyone is so kind': International students packing the seats at Holland College

More than 500 new students from around the globe are adjusting to their new life on P.E.I.

Welcomed Saturday at the official orientation at Holland College, the students start courses in the coming days.

The college expects that number to grow as more people arrive.

"I would say that we are going to be up quite a bit over 500," said Gaylene Carragher, director of the Holland College's International Department.

Lots of opportunities

Claudia Ayala, from Ecuador, will study graphic design at the college. She said she chose Canada, and Holland College, for specific reasons.

"I think that there's a lot of opportunities for me here to grow and to see another aspect of design that I can't find in Ecuador," she said.

"I don't know how to say Maya [in English]. It's the courses that they have. I really like them. That's why I chose here."

Paola Sadday, from Mexico, said not only is this her first time in Canada but it is her first trip outside of her native country.

So far, she likes it and said she is excited to start classes.

"First of all it's a beautiful place," she said. "I'm impressed with the nature and the people. Everyone is so kind."

Pins on the map show where Holland College's international students are from. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Sadday said she was struck by the vast array of countries represented at Holland College.

"It's so interesting how a lot of countries are reunited in a school," she said.

Increase in enrolment

Enrolment for international students at the college is up by 20 per cent this year," said Carragher.

The college sees a snowball effect as current international students recruit their friends and family, she said.

Gaylene Carragher says the funding the college received last year allowed it to expand recruiting efforts into new countries. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

"We're also making more of an effort to be in places that we haven't been currently," she said. "Mexico, for instance, and we have a full-time student co-ordinator who is from Mexico City. So that has helped us tremendously."

The impact of Holland College's international students can be seen throughout the community, said Carragher.

"It's not only good for our college but it's good for our province," she said. "If we look around and we see the new businesses that have started. If we look at industries, where we do our daily shopping, and things like that. We are just growing faster because of it."

The increase in international students wouldn't have been possible without the funding the college received last year from the federal government, Carragher said.

"We couldn't do it without that support from government. It's literally been able to open the doors. We would not be in those countries without that financial support."

