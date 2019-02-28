Holland College welcoming students from 52 countries

Holland College officials say there has been a 20 per cent increase in international student numbers over last year.

There will be a prominent Holland College presence at the Charlottetown Airport over the next few days, as college staff will be on hand to welcome international students arriving on 64 flights, officials with the college said.

The college will be welcoming students from 52 countries, including the Bahamas, India, Mexico, Nigeria and the United States, said Holland College president Sandy MacDonald.

'Significant impact'

He said international students make up about 20 per cent of all students and they have made an impact on the college.

"International students have had a significant impact from a culture stand point for the college," MacDonald said.

MacDonald said there has been a decrease in local students in the past couple years so the added international students have provided "a real boon" for the college.

The college's international office will hold also hold an international student orientation event on Saturday at 3 p.m. to welcome them and to help them become accustomed to their new surroundings.

More P.E.I. news