Holland College increases number of gender-neutral facilities for staff and students

Holland College has increased the number of gender-neutral washrooms available to staff and students on its campuses across Prince Edward Island.

The school hopes the higher number will help to promote a sense of safety and accessibility.

In addition to gender-neutral washrooms, the school also included a number of gender-neutral options for its locker rooms. Male and female locker rooms will also still exist.

The number of gender-neutral facilities has grown from six to 24, said Justin Dunn, director of the school's facilities management.

Updating existing washrooms

The facilities have typically been updated from pre-existing single-occupant washrooms or shower facilities and feature new signs, he said.

Some locks were also updated so that anyone could access them without needing a card or key.

We want to be very mindful … and make sure we have an adequate solution for those who might want to use an all-gender washroom. — Justin Dunn, director of facilities management

"We did an extensive study to see ... within our existing buildings if there are washrooms that could be conducive to all-gendered," he said.

He said some of the facilities are restrooms which include a sink, hand dryer and toilet; others also include a shower or locker room.

Reflecting student, staff needs

He said both students and staff have come forward to request the move.

"The needs of our students are changing and we want to evolve with them every step of the way," Dunn said.

He said the school doesn't plan to stop adding gender-neutral facilities.

"It's something that we have embedded in our design standards for any new construction," he said. "We want to be very mindful of that and make sure we have an adequate solution for those who might want to use an all-gender washroom."

The school also hopes to have another gender-neutral washroom on its Summerside campus within the next month.

Dunn said the price tag for the project was minimal as most of the labour involved changing signs and updating locks.

