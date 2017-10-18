Holland College planning mix of online, in-person classes — at least for fall semester

Holland College says the fall semester will include a mix of online and in-person classes with the intention to resume face-to-face classes in the winter semester.

The fall semester would include in-person learning in labs and workshops where physical distancing, social hygiene, and enhanced cleaning guidelines will be adhered to, the college said in a news release.

Holland College said enhanced cleaning continues, and flow plans have been developed for all buildings to ensure that students, faculty and staff can move safely from area to area while maintaining the required two metres of physical distancing.

Adult education night classes begin on Aug. 24. Day classes begin Oct. 26. The mode of delivery will include a mix of online and face-to-face instruction.

Language instruction online

The language instruction for newcomers to Canada as well as the English for academic purpose programs will be held online through to the beginning of September, at which point the college will re-evaluate.

Plans for the return of Holland College faculty and staff to centres and campuses across the province will be announced soon, the release said.

The University of Prince Edward Island announced earlier this month it plans to offer a mix of online and in-person classes in the fall.

