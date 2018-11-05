Holland College proposes sports field for Charlottetown Event Grounds

Holland College is interested in building a multi-sport, artificial turf field on the Charlottetown Event Grounds.

The school released further information Monday morning regarding its plans for the space. Last week it confirmed it is in talks with the province to take ownership of at least part of it.

In a news release Monday, Holland College said the field would be made available to local sport and recreation associations, along with college varsity and intramural sports teams.

The space would still be available for music festivals and other events.

Last week college CFO Ken Heckbert said the grounds might also be used to solve the school's parking shortage.

Monday's release clarified that the grounds themselves would not be used for parking, but the college was hoping to make use of the parking lot across from the grounds.

