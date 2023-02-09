Silent vigil at Holland College for quake victims in Turkey and Syria

Students attending Holland College gathered in a campus parking lot in Charlottetown Thursday to pay tribute to victims of this week's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Many of the students enrolled in the English-language program at the college's Belmont Street location have relatives directly affected by the tragedy.

"Thanks to God, they are safe," said Cumhur Pehliser, who has relatives near Istanbul. "But it's not about only my family. There is like 10 million people affected by this earthquake. There's probably one million families that are not safe."

More than 100 people stood in silence under a cold, blue sky as the vigil began. Most of the English-language students are mature learners and recent immigrants to P.E.I. Some carried infants in their arms.

Holland College President Sandy MacDonald spoke briefly to the crowd.

"We are with you," said MacDonald, as interpreters turned his words into Arabic and Turkish. "You have friends here who will help you and support you."

Students in the English-language program at Holland College are newcomers to Canada. Dozens are from Syria and two are from Turkey, college staff say. (Ken Linton/CBC)

After the vigil, MacDonald told CBC News the tragedy has affected many students.

"A significant number are from Syria and Turkey and a significant number of those have relatives and family members who — some, unfortunately, have passed away, and others have been directly impacted," MacDonald said.

About 340 people are enrolled in the college's English-language program. Staff say that includes 58 people from Syria and two people from Turkey.

Holland College staff members told the crowd there are counsellors available to those who need emotional support or help in dealing with the impact of the crisis on their families.

They also told the crowd Holland College is seeking student volunteers to help run a fundraising event next week. The 50/50 draw will raise money for earthquake relief efforts.