Student dies in Holland College residence

A student has died in a Charlottetown residence building of Holland College, the school said in a news release Friday morning.

College counsellors and staff have been on site to provide support and reassurance to students at the school.

The college said due to privacy policies and out of respect for the family it will not provide any further details.

Flags on all Holland College campuses have been lowered to half-mast.

