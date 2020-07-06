Holland College suspending 5 programs due to COVID-19

Holland College is suspending five programs for the upcoming school year to "minimize the financial impact" of the pandemic, it said in a news release issued Monday.

Suspending those programs will result in staff layoffs, the release said. Staff reductions in other areas will also delay or change contract start dates, and some vacant positions will not be filled for the upcoming year.

In total, 29 employees will be affected by the changes. Four have been laid off, and 25 others will have their hours reduced, or contract start dates delayed or adjusted.

The programs being suspended are:

Dance performance.

Theatre performance.

Cabinetmaking/wood manufacturing.

Aircraft turbine technician.

Commercial diving.

"These programs will all be suspended, evaluated and then we will determine … next September whether to bring them back," said Sandy MacDonald, president at Holland College.

The aircraft turbine technician program will be back "for certain," MacDonald said.

Increased expenditures, decreased revenue

MacDonald said COVID-19 has brought increased expenditures and lower revenues, which has caused the school to "recast" its budget.

He said moving programs from classrooms to online will cost the school over $1 million.

As for decreased revenues, MacDonald said the school will likely see close to $2 million in lost tuition.

"The lost revenues and the increased expenditures, just for COVID alone, we are projecting to be about $4.5 million," he said.

Fewer students

The total number of students impacted is unknown, but MacDonald said there are typically fewer than 10 people in each program. However, dance performance, theatre performance and commercial diving have had declining enrolment over the past five years.

"For every student we have applied, we may get two-thirds come," he said. "It's really hard to get an exact figure so we have a ballpark figure."

MacDonald said they are also projecting a 15 per cent drop in the student population — the majority of those international students.

The plan for classes at Holland College this September varies program to program. Some are small groups face-to-face and others are online.

The release said while other interventions may be required the school is optimistic these changes will prepare them for the start of the academic year.

More from CBC P.E.I.