Holland College promises students on-campus classes this fall

Holland College says students will be back on campuses across Prince Edward Island full time this fall.

"I am confident that we will be able to provide our students with the best possible experience when they return to our campuses and centres in September," president Sandy MacDonald said in a news release announcing the change.

There will be extensive COVID-19 protocols in place, however:

Most class sizes will be significantly smaller.

Non-medical masks will still be mandatory in indoor spaces.

Students and faculty will be divided into cohorts of up to 50 people .

Interactions between cohorts will be minimized through scheduling and dedicated space assignments, where possible.

Some programs will have blended or technology-enhanced learning as well as face-to-face classes.

The college says it will continue with public health measures such as physical distancing, mandatory mask use, social hygiene and enhanced cleaning.

The plan has been developed in consultation with the Chief Public Health Office and will be adjusted if necessary if the COVID-19 situation changes.

