Holland College's human services program expanding to Alberton campus

Students interested in earning a human services diploma at Holland College will soon be able to take the program at the West Prince Campus in Alberton.

Students in the human services program learn about various intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities and obtain practical skills to help people with disabilities achieve their full potential, according to a news release from Holland College.

The program is offered at Holland College in Charlottetown, and will expand to Alberton in January.

The human services expansion is funded by the provincial Department of Social Development and Housing and the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning.

In the release, Education Minister Brad Trivers said he hopes the program will address the shortage of skilled workers in human services.

"I hope this will result in increased numbers of graduates who wish to work in the field," he said.

"Those interested in the program should apply as soon as possible to ensure they can secure a seat and have time to apply for any funding for which they may be eligible."

