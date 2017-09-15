50 years and counting: Holland College founder kicking off lecture series

Holland College opened its doors in the fall of 1969, offering four programs to just over 80 students.

Fifty years later, the college has 65 full- and part-time programs in 13 centres across Prince Edward Island.

This year alone there are more than 2,200 students taking programs at the college and tens of thousands have graduated over the half-century the college has been operating.

"It's hard to believe that I'm still around, we're still around," said college founder Don Glendenning.

Glendenning is speaking in the first part of the Holland College Lecture Series on Thursday night and will discuss how the college was created.

Glendenning said when the college opened 50 years ago it was "exciting."

"Not very often does one get an opportunity to launch something significant and stay with it long enough to see it operational. It was a wonderful opportunity," he said.

Glendenning was the college's first president. He said the first courses offered were electronics, commercial design, land use planning and a secretarial program.

"Each year we brought on a program or two," Glendenning said.

By the end of his 18 years as president of the college nearly 10,000 students attended programs at the institution.

'You look at where we are now and where we started, it's a remarkable story,' says Holland College president Sandy MacDonald. (Submitted by Holland College)

Legacy continues

The current president of the college is proud of how far the institution has come.

"You look at where we are now and where we started, it's a remarkable story," Holland College president Sandy MacDonald told CBC's Louise Martin.

As the college has grown over the years, it has faced its hurdles.

"Our biggest challenge overall is sustainability," MacDonald said.

He said fewer and fewer Islanders are attending the college and the school has had to recruit international students.

"That is a challenge and you've got to find a balance there," he said.

The next 50?

In the next 50 years, Glendenning said the college needs to make sure part-time students don't get "lost."

"There are many people in small communities all over this Island and other places who need little bits and pieces of education to fill a gap to allow them to take that next step," he said.

"Somehow we need to find a way to get them involved or get services out to them."

Glendenning will be joined by Fred Hyndman, who chaired the board that first helped operate the college, and former staff member Henry Purdy for a panel discussion 7 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall in Charlottetown.

More P.E.I. news