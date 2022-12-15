Check out these holiday fire prevention tips for Islanders

The tree is lit, the turkey is in the oven and your family and friends will soon be pulling up to your home for that annual holiday party.

But before any of that happens, the P.E.I. Fire Marshals Office wants you to take some precautions in order to prevent a fire from ruining the Christmas cheer.

Most importantly, make sure your smoke detectors are tested and working — they're your first signal that something is wrong, said the province's deputy fire marshal John Chisholm.

Check your smoke detectors monthly, maybe even more frequently during the holidays, and change the batteries every six months, says P.E.I.'s deputy fire marshall John Chisholm. (r.classen/Shutterstock)

"No one wants to experience a disaster of any nature. It may seem like common sense items … but a little prevention goes a long way," he said.

Try to minimize the use of candles

When it comes to decorations, candles should be used sparingly. But if you do light some up for that perfect ambience, Chisholm has some tips.

"Choose decorations that are flame-resistant or flame-retardant," he said. "If you're going to use candles during the season, keep them away from children, keep them away from anything that can burn."

Candles should be kept well away from other combustible materials, and high enough that pets or children can't knock them over. (tumblr)

He suggested placing them in a wide base behind hurricane glass and placing them up higher in your home so pets or children don't knock them over.

Throw those old bulbs to the curb

As for string lights, be sure to only place them where they're supposed to be used — indoors or outdoors.

While you're at it, upgrade those old-style bulbs to LEDs for increased safety and lower electricity bills.

"Any string lights that may be worn or broken or the cords are cracked, there are loose bulb connections, we suggest you throw those out, pick up new lights and stay safe," Chisholm said. Pre-lit artificial trees should be placed three to four feet away from objects like fireplaces or heaters.

Make sure your tree stand has a wide base and water the tree every day, says Chisholm. (Shutterstock)

If you're getting a real tree, pick a fresh one with lots of green needles, cut about two inches off of the trunk and place it in a wide, well-watered stand.

Most importantly, remember to turn off your lights before going to bed.

If you're putting your lights on a timer, make sure they're ULC- or CSA-approved.

Be prepared in the kitchen

How about that succulent feast you'll be preparing for your family and friends?

Chisholm advised keeping a pot lid nearby when cooking on the stovetop to smother flames, and never use water to douse a fire.

"There's a chemical reaction between water and grease, and it will cause a violent reaction where the flames jump very high out of that pan," he said.

"Go directly outside, call 911 from outside, do not go back in, the fire department will be on its way."

Answering the call, day or night

Now that you're safe and sound and the after-dinner drinks are being passed around, take a moment to recognize P.E.I.'s first responders who may not get to spend some of their holidays with their families so they can keep you safe.

"First responders are always ready to answer the call — police, paramedics, fire, all our folks who work in health services," said Chisholm. "From the Fire Marshals Office, we want to send out our thanks to all those folks, and a special thanks to the volunteer fire service throughout the province who answer the call at any hour of the night or day."