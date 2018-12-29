RCMP urge safety as new impaired driving laws take effect

With holiday party season in full swing, RCMP on P.E.I. are reminding motorists to use extra caution when out on the roads.

Sgt. Leanne Butler says police are aware that impaired driving can be a bigger problem at this time of year so officers are working "extra hard" to keep the roadways safe.

"It's a terrible time of year to be caught for impaired or actually have a collision caused by someone impaired," she said.

New laws came into effect this month that allow officers to demand a breathalyzer test from any driver, even one who is not suspected of impaired driving. Until now, police had to have a reasonable suspicion of impaired driving if they wanted to demand a breathalyzer test.

Plan ahead

Butler urges anyone who might be having drinks or using cannabis over the holidays to plan ahead for a safe drive home. She said it's a time when people are out and about, and they are often in a hurry.

New laws that took effect this month gives police officers the right to ask for a breath sample from drivers without having reasonable suspicion they are impaired. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

"People are distracted, they're in a hurry, they're trying to get everything done and we want to make sure that when people are still rushing around that they pay attention to their driving," she said.

"Don't be on your cell phone, don't be distracted by your list of what you have to do. Pull over at the side of the road if you have to make a phone call. If your children are in the car, they're very excited this time of year, make sure they're properly buckled in so that if there is a collision everybody is safe in the car."

Recurring message

Butler said it's a message police will continue to give at this time of year.

"We hope that if it gets through to even just one person and saves their lives, then it's valuable, but to us we really hope that people listen and take that second sober thought."

