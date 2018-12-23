4 amazing Christmas light shows to see on P.E.I.

If you're looking for some of the most spectacular sights P.E.I. has to offer this Christmas, it's worth a trip to visit these brilliantly lit yards.

Some families may not bother putting up Christmas lights anymore, but these houses are all about the Christmas spirit — spreading joy around the holiday season with fabulous displays and music that really makes their property pop.

There isn't much time left to catch them, however, so it's best to get out soon and enjoy these Christmas marvels before it's time to tear down the lights for the holidays.

Hunters Creek Drive, Charlottetown

The show is free to all, she says. Anyone who wishes to donate a non-perishable food item, or monetary donation, can do so at the house. All donations go to the Salvation Army. (Submitted by Michelle Therriault)

Michelle Therriault's light show has been a sight to behold since she started doing it about four or five years ago.

For a few years her show was done in support of the Upper Room Food Bank, she said, and the last two years has been supporting the Salvation Army.

"Honestly, I love doing this," she said.

"When I see people coming to see the show it really makes my Christmas. My husband is a sailor who works on the Great Lakes so unfortunately he is usually away from home for Christmas. It gives me great joy to see others enjoy the lights with their loved ones."

The light show begins at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. But catch it quick! The last show is on Christmas Day.

Campbell Road, Johnstons River

While taking in the show is free, Gary Woodhouse says donations will be gratefully accepted to a 'very worthwhile cause' in Santa's Angels. (Submitted by Michele Lawlor)

Gary Woodhouse has been putting on this light show for six years and said it always "means a lot to be able to bring some joy to the people who come to see the show.

"It is so much fun to see the kids and kids at heart out enjoying the music and getting their pictures taken with the snowman," he said in an email.

"I especially love to see the kids out dancing and mesmerized by the lights. Sometimes you will hear them 'oh-ing and ah-ing.' It means that in some small way I have contributed to the magic of Christmas."

While taking in the show is free, he said donations will be gratefully accepted to a "very worthwhile cause" in Santa's Angels.

His show runs nightly Sunday to Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Dec. 31.

Allen Street, North Rustico

James Gallant's show runs every night from 5-11 p.m. until New Year's Day and donations are being accepted at the display for the Children's Wish Foundation. (Submitted by Michele Lawlor)

James Gallant's light show has been one of the most popular attractions of the holiday season for nearly 30 years.

"I enjoy doing it and people love seeing it so it makes it worthwhile," he said. "It's a great feeling," he laughed, "seeing them enjoy it."

Since 2005, his show has included a donation box for the Children's Wish Foundation

Asked how many people usually stop by every year, he said "Oh God, it'd be in the thousands I'd say."

On most nights, cars line the street and at any given moment there can be between 50 and 75 people walking about on the property taking in the gorgeous scene, he said.

His show runs from 5-11 p.m. every night until New Year's Day and donations are being accepted at the display for the Children's Wish Foundation.

Wren Drive, Stratford

'I enjoy going out and talking to [the people], sometimes I forget that I'm outside for an hour-and-a-half instead of 10 or five minutes,' Harry James says. (Submitted by Michele Lawlor)

Harry James has been putting on his display for about 20 years, 10 of those being at his current home on Wren Drive in Stratford.

The display is a family tradition in that James and the whole family show up and put it all together — and he loves doing it all because "people like it, more than anything."

"I enjoy going out and talking to [the people], sometimes I forget that I'm outside for an hour-and-a-half instead of 10 or five minutes," he said.

"I'd like them to walk around and see it all.… Everybody is welcome, as many times as they want to come too."

The show begins at 5 p.m. and ends at midnight this week. Christmas night they'll be on "all night until eight o'clock in the morning."

It runs every night until Jan. 2 at 11 p.m.

