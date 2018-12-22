Friends reunite for holiday concert with focus on inclusiveness

Two Island musicians who are home for the holidays are teaming up for concert Saturday night with a focus on inclusiveness.

Lindsay Connolly, an opera singer who now lives in Montreal, and Dan Bevan-Baker, a music therapist working in Toronto, will host Holiday Favourites at 7 p.m. at the Kirk of St. James in Charlottetown.

The two friends have sung together since junior high school, Connolly said.

"We always like singing together, I knew he was coming home for the holidays and I thought, 'Why don't we do a nice holiday concert,'" she said.

Proceeds to PEERS Alliance

Cost of admission is what the concertgoer chooses to pay with proceeds going to the PEERS Alliance and the Kirk of St. James.

Bevan-Baker said he's excited to be showcasing music by "queer and femme" composers.

"It doesn't happen often, and I feel on P.E.I. that especially really doesn't happen often. "

Connolly said the night will have a theme of inclusiveness in a space where everyone can be themselves.

"Everyone can take this music however they want to and just really enjoy it, interpret it in their own way."

The concert will also feature Fran Mcburnie on piano and Zach Levin on viola.

