P.E.I. holiday hospital bed closures more of a 'fine science' this year

With staff shortages a growing problem, Health P.E.I. took a different approach to bed closures this Christmas, which are designed to make sure everyone gets a little time off over the holidays.

There are 26 acute care bed closures across the province this week, 47 closures Dec. 23-28, and 33 closures Jan. 3-8.

Last year during Christmas week, there were about 60 bed closures.

"This year is really no different for us except we're so pressed for staffing that we've really tried to get this down to a fine science," said Health P.E.I. CEO Dr. Michael Gardam.

The bed closures take advantage of a natural slowdown over the holidays, because patients typically don't want to come in for elective procedures.

The new approach this year is more province-wide, rather than looking at each hospital individually.

"What we found is that if we close beds in Summerside, that impacts everybody else and vice versa," said Gardam.

"What we're doing is mapping out every single bed and making sure that our system, the whole province, is able to account for those closed beds."

Easing stress on emergency

Health P.E.I. has also needed to more carefully consider what is happening in emergency departments, which have often been relied on to absorb any unexpected activity.

"Historically our system has tended to allow a lot of patients to pile up in the emergency departments, rather than moving them up into beds in the hospitals," said Gardam.

"We're trying to stop that from happening, to make sure that our [emergency departments] are still there to care for people."

All Health P.E.I. staff will be able to get some time off, he said, but maybe not on their first choice of dates.

2022 has been a difficult year for health care on P.E.I., said Gardam.

The Omicron wave of COVID-19 hit P.E.I. on Christmas Day last year and continued through the first half of the year, and the fall was marked by a wave other respiratory illnesses.

He is hoping for a better year in 2023.