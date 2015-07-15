New irrigation pond raises questions in P.E.I. Legislature

Opposition Green MLA Lynne Lund has asked the province to commit to an interim moratorium on large holding ponds used for irrigation.

Lund raised the issue in the legislature Tuesday, saying she'd become aware of a new water holding pond for agriculture being built in Queens County.

She said she's been told the pond will require several wells to fill it, arguing it will have the same effect as a high capacity well.

There is a long-standing moratorium on new high capacity irrigation wells in the province.

Looking for feedback

Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Change Natalie Jameson responded to Lund saying irrigation ponds and related low capacity wells are not currently regulated, but are expected to be in the future.

The minister said government is still looking for feedback on the draft regulations connected to the Water Act.

"The new Water Act, as you're aware, and the associated water withdrawal regulations will regulate low capacity wells. It will provide the opportunity for government to assess whether they will have an impact on water resources in other wells," Jameson said.

An agricultural holding pond on P.E.I. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"In the meantime I certainly recognize that water is a shared resource. My staff have made contact with the well driller on this particular well, who is working on this new pond, and provided direction to ensure there is no impact on neighbouring wells or stream levels."

Lund replied asking, "Why are you allowing the construction of these holding ponds when it so clearly violates the proposed Water Act regulations?

"Under the Environmental Protection Act the minister has the power to shut this down," she added. "Will you commit to establishing an interim moratorium on high capacity holding ponds until the Water Act regulations are in place?"

Jameson did not commit to a moratorium on holding ponds.

There are about 20 such holding ponds in the province.

The Water Act has not yet been made into law.

