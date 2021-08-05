3 outbreaks of noxious giant hogweed on P.E.I.

Three outbreaks of a noxious, invasive plant called giant hogweed are growing in areas across Prince Edward Island.

The P.E.I. Invasive Species Council is working to cut down the giant hogweed and warn Islanders about the risks of coming in contact with the plant.

Simon Wilmot, co-ordinator of the council, said the number one rule with giant hogweed is to stay away from it. The sap from the plant contains phototoxic chemicals, which means if it gets on bare skin it can react to sunlight and cause blisters or burns.

"It can get to be third-degree burns and they can cause significant eye damage as well, so it's important to know that as soon as you get the sap on you to get it washed off," Wilmot said.

The council is working with a number of local environmental groups to stop giant hogweed from spreading. The three known outbreaks of the weed are in Vernon River, Covehead and West River.

Cutting off flowering crowns

When work to remove giant hogweed started at Vernon River in late July, Wilmot said there were hundreds of plants. Workers must suit up in full protective gear when removing the weed.

"We wear coveralls from head to toe, gloves, boots, and we have eye washing stations and face shields to cover our eyes and glasses," he said.

According to Wilmot, the safest way to stop hogweed from spreading is to cut off its flowering crown, which can be packed with thousands of seeds.

"It does survive for a number of years but once it reaches the flowering stage that's its final year so these plants are going to be dead very shortly. So what we do is rather than try to attack the plant itself we just take the seed heads off to remove it's ability to spread."

Wilmot said his group will return in years to come to dig up any samplings of hogweed starting to grow.

'Large, monstrous plants'

Giant hogweed is a public safety issue, said Nick Bergeron, watershed co-ordinator and wildlife conservation technician for the Pisquid River Enhancement Project and the Hillsborough River Association.

Wildlife conservation technician Nick Bergeron says burns can be 'pretty nasty' if hogweed sap gets on bare skin. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Bergeron and members of his association are some of the people working with the council to cut down hogweed on P.E.I.

"[Hogweed] are large, monstrous plants that are kind of choking out other surrounding native vegetation," he said.

Bergeron said it's important for the giant hogweed to be removed in Vernon River as it is growing close to MacLeans Pond, which is an area often visited by the public. If residents were to come in contact with the hogweed without knowing what it is, they could get hurt.

"It can be pretty nasty if the sap gets on you," he said.

How to dispose of it

Wilmot said cow parsnip and Queen Anne's lace are two of the plants in P.E.I. that look like giant hogweed but are not as dangerous. Growing up to five metres high, giant hogweed is much taller than other lookalike plants.

Simon Wilmot, co-ordinator of the P.E.I. Invasive Species Council, stands next to some giant hogweed in Vernon River, which has seen the largest known outbreak of hogweed on the Island. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"A cow parsnip has more organized red lines on it. It's mostly green with red lines on it, whereas hogweed has a more patchy blotchiness on the stem," Wilmot said.

Wilmot said P.E.I. residents can contact and send photos to the council if they find hogweed anywhere on the Island.

If Islanders see hogweed on their property and decide to cut it down themselves, it cannot go into the compost, Wilmot said. Because the weed can spread and burn the workers who pick it up, hogweed should be disposed of in a clear garbage bag labelled invasive species.

