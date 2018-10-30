Major P.E.I. hockey tournament desperately seeking volunteers

A hockey tournament that brings together 1,200 Island youth every year is desperately seeking volunteers.

The George Trainor Holiday Classic tournament, put on by the Sherwood Parkdale Rural and Charlottetown Minor Hockey associations, brings together more than 80 teams at the A-level from across the province Dec. 27 to 29.

To see their big smiles during the whole weekend, that's priceless to me. — Pierre Goyette

"There is definitely potential that it is not happening next year," if they don't get more volunteers, said tournament chairman Pierre Goyette.

There's never a lack of enthusiasm from players or parents, Goyette said — "It's a very fun tournament and it's all about giving back to the kids."

For the past couple of years organizers have been actively seeking replacements for many long-time volunteers, but they haven't had much luck.

So with the City, they're holding an information session Thursday at 7 p.m. at Charlottetown City Hall for people who might be interested. They're looking for people to look after the treasury, hospitality, 50-50 draw, and more.

"This year we're putting a much bigger push. Because the members are saying 'OK, we really need to get somebody else,'" Goyette said, adding they need four to six volunteers for key positions.

Although the rinks are full of cheering fans, "it's still fun and relaxed," Goyette said, and a great opportunity for kids to burn off energy after Christmas.

"Just to see them on the ice, to see them play, to see them having fun and to see their big smiles during the whole weekend, that's priceless to me," Goyette said, noting that it is a chance for A-players — who don't get the same travel opportunities and game attendance as AA or AAA players — to really shine.

