Hockey PEI loses key staff members as season launches

The executive director and technical director of Hockey PEI are leaving for other positions, leaving the organization with just one incumbent staff member.

Executive director Rob Newson has accepted a new position with Hockey Canada as Atlantic manager of member engagement, and technical director Mike White is the new manager of the Simmons and Cody Banks arenas.

Newson said it's unfortunate it's happened at the same time, but these opportunities were too good to turn down.

"It will put some stress on the organization, no question. Losing one staff at this time of year as the season's beginning is a lot. To lose two of only three staff is very big," he said.

"But we're got a great group of volunteers, board of directors, that are focused and willing to step up and help where they need. And at the same time both myself and Mr. White will help with the transition and give a little extra time even when we do depart officially."

Newson said the hope is to have both positions filled and people in place by mid-December. The deadline for applications is a week Friday.

With files from Laura Chapin