Hockey PEI ends the regular season for minor hockey

The regular season has come to an abrupt end for minor hockey players on Prince Edward Island.

Hockey P.E.I. made the announcement Wednesday. If the circuit breaker is lifted as scheduled Sunday and games can be played under CPHO guidelines, the organization intends to proceed with provincials and playoffs.

"We just feel it's really important to get the provincials in," said Hockey P.E.I. president Mike Hammill.

"We had to shut them down last year and if we leave it too late going into March, we run the risk of not having enough rinks open."

Mike Hammill, president of Hockey PEI, says 'We feel we’ve done everything we can to make hockey happen on P.E.I.' (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Hockey P.E.I. was forced to suspend all activities on Feb. 28 as the province entered lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Since then, players have been able to return to the ice for practice but games and tournaments remain prohibited.

"We're hopeful that the circuit breaker will end," said Hammill.

"But really, it's we're at the kind of mercy of what happens on the Island and between now and then."

Provincials still possible

Even if hockey players do get the green light to lace up their skates for the postseason, Hammill said he understands that doesn't mean everyone will get a chance to play.

"There will be some teams that don't make provincials based on they couldn't finish their season, but we really have no option," he said.

"We certainly have some empathy for that group."

Pandemic restrictions prohibiting games are scheduled to be lifted on March 14. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

According to a release on the Hockey P.E.I. website, because an unequal number of games have been played within the league, the board of directors used the team's winning percentage to qualify for provincials.

"We felt it was important to have some provincials based on a fair process, and with not being able to get games in ... we feel this is the fairest way to move ahead," said Hammill.

Playoffs are currently scheduled to begin next week with provincials slated to run over two weekends, starting on March 19.

Hammill said he hasn't heard much from the public yet about the decision but he expects both positive and negative feedback.

"At the end of the day, we've done everything we can to keep hockey alive and going," he said.

"We're just looking forward to getting these provincials in and doing it safely and kind of hoping things are better next year."

More from CBC P.E.I.