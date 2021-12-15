Renovations complete at O'Leary hockey arena

The local hockey rink in O'Leary, P.E.I., has been revamped thanks to the support of community members and Island businesses.

In early December, the O'Leary Cavendish Farms Arena held an open house to celebrate the renaming of the building and completion of renovations.

Nancy MacMillan, manager of the O'Leary arena, said it's been a "pretty exciting time" to see the renovated rink finally being used by the community.

MacMillan said parts of the arena were built in the 1990s, but the latest renovations were on older sections of the building. According to MacMillan, renovations started earlier this year and were officially completed in October. The community got to hit the ice for the first time on Oct. 14.

Sections that were redone include the lobby, front entrance, bathrooms and canteen.

"The bathrooms were a big hit," MacMillan said.

The latest renovations to the O'Leary arena cost about $1.7 million. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

The arena also got a new refrigeration plant, and the Canadian Potato Museum donated some tables.

"The template is totally different and it's much brighter and welcoming," said MacMillan.

In 2017, O'Leary won the Kraft Hockeyville contest and received $100,000 to upgrade its local arena. But in the years since, the community has raised money and received support from local sponsors, and the federal and provincial governments to do major renovations to the building. The total cost of the project was about $1.7 million.

More than a hockey rink

For MacMillan, O'Leary's new arena is more than a place to play hockey.

"This is where a community, I think, is built," she said.

"Last year was challenging with COVID, but this year it's been a little freer. We've been able to have more people in the building.

"You start to see people, you hear them watching the kids play hockey and figure skating and just the excitement … that a rink generates. It's nothing any different than any other small town across this country."

Nancy MacMillan, manager of the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena, says the rink is more than just a place to play hockey. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

MacMillan said none of that excitement would have been possible without the support of the community.

"[Because of] our sponsors and our community, the generosity of people in our community that gave, we were able to get the job done."