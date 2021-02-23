Consolation prize: Hockey teams may play exhibition games after season abruptly cancelled
Youth may be able to finish off season on the ice, after all
Hockey P.E.I. says an early end to the province's circuit-breaker COVID-19 restrictions means provincial championships can go ahead, and also that teams may schedule exhibition games.
Hockey P.E.I. brought the regular season to an end this week, citing the circuit-breaker measures, which shut down all hockey.
The president of Charlottetown Minor Hockey said Thursday he had been hearing complaints from a lot of parents about the abrupt end to the season, particularly those whose children's teams won't be going on to playoff matches.
He said the exclusion of those players from any further play this winter would be hard on them.
The announcement of the exhibition games came in a release on Hockey P.E.I.'s web page.
'Safe and exciting'
The games may allow those youth to finish off their season on a positive note.
Hockey P.E.I. said members who want to schedule exhibition games before the season concludes should consult with their minor hockey association regarding covering of game fees. Teams who want to schedule exhibition games must also submit an official exhibition game form.
"Hockey P.E.I. looks forward to executing and completing the 2020-21 hockey season including both provincial championship weekends in a safe and exciting manner and wants to extend its appreciation to all members who have been understanding during these challenging times," the release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.