Consolation prize: Hockey teams may play exhibition games after season abruptly cancelled

Hockey P.E.I. says an early end to the province's circuit-breaker COVID-19 restrictions means provincial championships can go ahead, and also that teams may schedule exhibition games.

Hockey P.E.I. brought the regular season to an end this week, citing the circuit-breaker measures, which shut down all hockey.

The president of Charlottetown Minor Hockey said Thursday he had been hearing complaints from a lot of parents about the abrupt end to the season, particularly those whose children's teams won't be going on to playoff matches.

He said the exclusion of those players from any further play this winter would be hard on them.

The announcement of the exhibition games came in a release on Hockey P.E.I.'s web page.

'Safe and exciting'

The games may allow those youth to finish off their season on a positive note.

Hockey P.E.I. said members who want to schedule exhibition games before the season concludes should consult with their minor hockey association regarding covering of game fees. Teams who want to schedule exhibition games must also submit an official exhibition game form.

"Hockey P.E.I. looks forward to executing and completing the 2020-21 hockey season including both provincial championship weekends in a safe and exciting manner and wants to extend its appreciation to all members who have been understanding during these challenging times," the release said.

More from CBC P.E.I.