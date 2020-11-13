Hockey P.E.I. hearing complaints of spectators not wearing masks

Hockey P.E.I. says it's fielded several complaints about spectators not wearing masks, which violates its pandemic protocols.

The organization issued a memo to its members last week saying "some members are not following Hockey P.E.I.'s Return to Play Guidelines and Protocols," and reminding them that "masks are mandatory at all times within the spectator cohort."

Hockey P.E.I. also requires coaches to wear masks, and players to wear them everywhere but out on the ice.

At every event sanctioned by the organization, volunteers are set up at arena entrances to record the names of everyone entering, and to ensure they are wearing masks.

While the provincial government has not made masks mandatory indoors, Hockey P.E.I. implemented the rule to lower the risk of the season being cut short. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

But Executive Director Connor Cameron says that hasn't stopped some from taking them off once they're inside.

"Mostly it's spectators and parents. It's been my experience that the children aren't the ones that usually put up the fuss," said Cameron.

"What people need to realize is that hockey is a privilege, not a right. It's not in the constitution of Canada that you have to [watch] hockey. And if people want to, then you have to follow the rules."

'We just want to make sure we get the whole season in'

Cameron said while the provincial government hasn't made mask-wearing mandatory indoors, Hockey P.E.I. thought it was important to ensure players don't have their season cut short by the pandemic.

"COVID-19 is unfortunately on our door step, so we have to do everything absolutely possible to make sure it doesn't leak into any minor hockey event," said Cameron.

"I do think people feel 'Why are hockey's rules a little tighter than the government rules?' The answer is simple: we just want to make sure we get the whole season in."

Hockey P.E.I. issued a memo to members recently, reminding them that masks are mandatory everywhere at the rink, except out on the ice. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Cameron said there may have been some initial confusion over the rules, particularly at arenas that don't have their own mask policies.

But he said since the start of the season in mid-October, there's been plenty of signage put up at arenas, and efforts to educate teams and parents on Hockey PEI's rules.

Lorena Dunne agrees. She manages her son's Under-13 hockey team in Pownal.

"It's pretty black and white. There hasn't been any grey areas," she said. "The rules are: you sanitize your hands, and you wear a mask when you walk into a rink. You sit where you're supposed to sit. That's it."

Lorena Dunne, who manages her son's hockey team in Pownal, says she's seen 'a handful' of spectators at each game not wearing masks properly. (Submitted by Lorena Dunne)

Dunne said from what she's seen, most spectators have been wearing masks. But a "handful at each game" haven't been wearing them properly, which frustrates her.

"They're not over their nose, or they're wearing them under their chin, or drinking their coffee in the rink, and pulling their mask down," she said.

"I have a child with an autoimmune condition, and I have no desire to see her or any of us in the hospital. I just think people need to stop being so complacent."

Enforcement a challenge

What isn't clear is just how Hockey P.E.I. plans to deal with the mask rule-breakers, particularly when they're spectators.

Cameron said up to now, the focus has been on educating Hockey P.E.I. members and their families, rather than on enforcement.

"The education part … is over now," he said. "Now we're going to start to look at sanctions and different things like that."

He said depending on the circumstance, that could mean suspensions for teams if any of their fans continue to break the rules.

He said enforcement will be left to Hockey P.E.I., rather than arena staff and team volunteers.

"We would never expect our facility operator people to be throwing people out of the rink, or to get into a situation where it's confrontational," said Cameron. "All they're doing at this time is recording the [violation]. Or if people aren't wearing a mask, you ask them not to enter the rink. And if there's any fallout after that, we'll deal with it as it comes."

