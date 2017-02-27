Hockey P.E.I. investigating incidents of online harassment, on-ice bullying

Hockey P.E.I. says it's handling several investigations into online harassment or on-ice bullying.

This comes after the organization introduced strict regulations around bullying or offensive behaviour at the end of January.

Any players or officials identified and reported by game referees as uttering verbal taunts or slurs, racial or homophobic in nature, will get an automatic five-game suspension.

A second offence will lead to suspension for the remainder of the season.

Over the past three weeks, the organization said it's received about 10 reports of offensive conduct by players. So far, Hockey P.E.I. has handed out about five suspensions.

Geoffrey Kowalski, Hockey P.E.I.'s executive director, says players are now coming forward to report offensive behaviour. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Our officials are being diligent and that's what we asked them to do," said Geoffrey Kowalski, the organization's executive director.

Kowalski said Hockey P.E.I. has received emails and phone calls of support from parents and members of the hockey community.

"It got the reaction that we were looking for, and that was to stir conversation and have the tough conversations at home and in the rink," he said.

Kowalski said the reports that the organization is receiving aren't just coming from coaches, but the players themselves.

He said it's encouraging to see that the players feel comfortable coming forward to report offensive or bullying behaviour and are able to identify, "that's not appropriate. And it makes me feel a certain way."

"It's great to see that kids are recognizing that it's not appropriate, but it's still happening."

Education campaign

The organization is in the process of developing an education campaign for players ahead of next season.

Kowalski said Hockey P.E.I. is currently compiling a list of organizations and resources it would like to see involved in the campaign, like RCMP and local police.

He said the education campaign could take the form of an information package or even a series of information sessions, which would be held for Hockey P.E.I. members.

The organization said the policy will remain in effect for the rest of this season, and it will decide whether to continue to enforce it in the fall.

