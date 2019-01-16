Meet Geoff Kowalski, Hockey P.E.I.'s new executive director

It's been unusual road to leading P.E.I.'s governing body for amateur hockey, but Geoff Kowalski says he feels very fortunate to have arrived.

Kowalski studied business at UPEI, law at UNB, and articled in Charlottetown before being called to the bar in 2017. He was working at UPEI when the Hockey PEI executive director position came open.

"I've always wanted to mix my passion for sport with my professional life," he said.

"That was my inspiration to go to law school in the first place and to be able to do that this early on I'm really fortunate."

While he loves the game, he said he hasn't played it much. Recently he has been more involved in rugby, and he spent a year as president of the P.E.I. Rugby Union.

With the season well underway Kowalski said he is in no hurry to make changes at the organization. He plans to take some time to learn about how it is operating and think about ways to improve it before next season.

One of his key goals will be building membership.

"I think the most important thing to do is to show it's a fun game and enjoyable by everybody," said Kowalski.

