Why Hockey P.E.I. banned cellphones in dressing rooms

Hockey P.E.I. has taken another step to crack down on online bullying and harassment, and to ensure players' privacy is protected.

In a new policy adopted this season, the organization has followed the lead of some other provinces and banned the use of cellphones and other electronic devices in arena dressing rooms.

Connor Cameron, Hockey P.E.I.'s executive director, said the ban's aimed at ensuring no one's taking and posting photos or videos without permission.

"The biggest risk is having a child in a vulnerable situation being recorded when they're not willingly knowing they're being recorded," he said.

"We're trying to make sure, without question, no one's ever filmed in a tough spot when they don't want to be, or aren't aware they're being filmed."

Connor Cameron, Hockey P.E.I.'s executive director, says his organization 'wanted to get out in front of this, and adopt it before we had any issues.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

According to the policy, "any incident involving the violation of another's personal privacy," will result in automatic suspensions to the players involved — from a two-week suspension from team activities for a "first minor violation," to 60 days or more for a "third minor or any major violation."

Violations by coaches, parents or other adults would lead to an indefinite suspension, and a hearing with a discipline committee.

'We wanted to get out in front of this'

Just last winter, Hockey P.E.I. brought in similar penalties for members involved in online bullying.

That followed an "alarming number of reported social media violations … including serious threats of harm, bullying, inappropriate photos, and general derogatory behaviour," Hockey P.E.I. said at the time.

Within the policy, it allows for special circumstances. — Connor Cameron. Hockey P.E.I.

Cameron said while he's not aware of specific incidents on P.E.I. involving photos or videos taken in dressing rooms, Hockey P.E.I. wanted to be proactive.

"There were issues popping up across the country. Actually there continue to still be issues. There was a disturbing video out of Alberta last month with players, and a possible hazing event," he said.

"So it was our standpoint that we wanted to get out in front of this, and adopt it before we had any issues, and to keep the kids as safe as possible."

Some exceptions

It has been left up to coaches and managers to figure out how to best enforce the electronics ban.

Cameron said exceptions are being made for coaches using a phone or tablet as a coaching tool or to play music.

Hockey P.E.I.'s electronics ban follows a move by the organization last winter to crack down on online bullying and harassment. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)

Players may be permitted to record team celebrations as well.

"Within the policy, it allows for special circumstances, whether it's celebrating a win or something like that, for there to be pictures or videos taken," said Cameron.

"But at that time, all the members need to be aware it's possible their picture is being taken or that they are being recorded."

Hockey P.E.I. also plans to launch an education campaign on using social media responsibly. The aim is to roll that out some time in the new year.

