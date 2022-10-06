Hockey P.E.I. suspends funding to Hockey Canada amid calls for change

Hockey P.E.I. is suspending transfer payments to Hockey Canada until the sport's embattled national governing body makes "immediate and significant" changes.

Connor Cameron, executive director of Hockey P.E.I., said it's become obvious people across the country have lost faith in Hockey Canada.

"The game of hockey belongs to the public so this is what the public is saying," he said.

"I think it's quite clear what the message is from the public now and we support that."

Hockey Canada has been under intense public scrutiny since May, when it settled a $3.5-million lawsuit by a woman who alleged that eight hockey players — including members of the 2018 world junior team — sexually assaulted her at a hotel in London, Ont., while she was heavily intoxicated.

Hockey parents were outraged to later learn that a fund made up in part with players' registration fees was used to pay for that settlement. On P.E.I., three dollars from every registered player — more than 5,700 are registered this year — goes to Hockey Canada.

$9 million in settlements

Hockey Canada's executives later confirmed the organization has paid out nearly $9 million in settlements since 1989 to 21 people alleging sexual abuse. The bulk of the money went to compensation for complainants in the case of Graham James, a former junior ice hockey coach who was accused of sexually abusing players on his teams.

Over the weekend, Andrea Skinner resigned as a director and interim board chair of Hockey Canada, days after a controversial parliamentary committee meeting during which she defended the organization.

On Tuesday, Hockey Canada announced its CEO and entire board of directors will step aside, days after many prominent businesses, including Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire and Sobeys, cancelled or suspended their sponsorship agreements.

Hockey Nova Scotia announced last week it was suspending the transfer of players' fees to Hockey Canada.

Connor Cameron, executive director of Hockey P.E.I., says three dollars from every registered player on P.E.I. goes to Hockey Canada. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

And now, Hockey P.E.I. is doing the same. Cameron said it no longer makes sense to align with the parent governing body "until our values are better reflected."

"We don't want the criminal actions of players from the 2018 world junior team or the lack of action by the board of Hockey Canada to affect the nine-year-old kid in Souris or Tignish who's trying to play hockey."

We don't want the criminal actions of players from the 2018 world junior team or the lack of action by the board of Hockey Canada to affect the nine-year-old kid in Souris or Tignish who's trying to play hockey. — Connor Cameron

The fees are not due until April, 2023, Cameron said, so there is time for Hockey Canada to make the necessary changes.

Hockey P.E.I. has had its own challenges recently, including incidents of racism.

Cameron said Hockey P.E.I. has "owned up" to those problems and has taken action, and expects the same from Hockey Canada.

"We're not perfect. We're far from perfect and we've only taken a few steps in that journey but I think what Canadians are saying is hockey is for everyone. It doesn't belong to any one person or one organization."