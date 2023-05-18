Lieutenant-Commander Michelle Hopping named commander of HMCS Queen Charlotte

It's His Majesty's Canadian Ship Queen Charlotte's 100th year and for the first time the unit will be commanded by a woman.

Lieutenant-Commander Michelle Hopping will now lead the Charlottetown-based unit.

"I'm honoured and privileged to take over command of this outstanding unit and to be the first female commanding officer especially in the centennial year of the navel reserve," she said.

A military parade and change of command took place at the HMCS Queen Charlotte in Charlottetown on Wednesday night.

Hopping joined the military about 33 years ago as a non-commissioned member, spending time between the military and the air force. After 25 years of that work, she retired to P.E.I. with her husband who is from the Island. She then joined the naval reserves and began her work with the HMCS Queen Charlotte.

"I have been able to continue to serve my country in a part-time capacity," she said.

Hopping hopes she is a role model for young women considering joining the Canadian military, she said.

"I've had many outstanding role models throughout my career and to be able to do that and be a role model for the next generation of women," she said.

"One of my aims is to generate the next female commanding officer."

Lieutenant-Commander John MacDonald, outgoing commander of the HMCS Queen Charlotte waves from a jetty in the Charlottetown harbour. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Hopping is also happy to see the navy becoming more diverse, she said.

"The military is very supportive especially with the culture change and being more diverse and inclusive."

This is part of a family tradition for Hopping. Her grandfather served in the Second World War. Her husband is also a member of the military and his father is retired Col. Denny Hopping.

"It feels wonderful. I couldn't have done this without all their support."

MacDonald says the unit will be in good hands with Hopping in command. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Lieutenant-Commander John MacDonald is the outgoing commander of the unit.

"It's bitter sweet, you know, It's hard to let go of something you've put four years into night and day of work, but I am very excited for what Michelle has to offer," he said.

The unit will be in good hands with Hopping in command, MacDonald said.

"She comes from a long history of experience in the military, which, you know, counts for a lot in terms of leadership. She has picked up a significant amount of that through her time in the Canadian Armed Forces and she's been able to prove she can use that as a senior officer and with that she will be able to easily command the ship."

The unit will turn 100 in September.