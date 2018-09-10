Hit and run suspected in bicycle collision

RCMP are looking for a cyclist they believe was struck by a motorist on P.E.I.'s North Shore Saturday afternoon.

The collision was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 6 in New London. RCMP say the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The vehicle was located a short time later and the driver identified.

Police have not located the cyclist, who apparently did not suffer serious injuries.

RCMP say they would like to talk to the cyclist or any other witnesses.

