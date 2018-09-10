Skip to Main Content
Hit and run suspected in bicycle collision

Hit and run suspected in bicycle collision

RCMP are looking for a cyclist they believe was struck by a motorist on P.E.I.'s North Shore Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle has been found

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

RCMP are looking for a cyclist they believe was struck by a motorist on P.E.I.'s North Shore Saturday afternoon.

The collision was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 6 in New London. RCMP say the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The vehicle was located a short time later and the driver identified.

Police have not located the cyclist, who apparently did not suffer serious injuries.

RCMP say they would like to talk to the cyclist or any other witnesses.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us