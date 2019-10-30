Charlottetown police charge 83-year-old with sexual assault

An 83-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with sexual assault.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Charlottetown police said the charges came at the conclusion of an investigation by its major crime unit into a historical sexual assault complaint.

The offences date back between 2009 and 2014, police said.

The man was also charged with uttering threats and unsafe storage of a firearm.

He has been released with conditions.

