Charlottetown police charge 83-year-old with sexual assault
An 83-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with sexual assault.
Offences date between 2009 and 2014
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Charlottetown police said the charges came at the conclusion of an investigation by its major crime unit into a historical sexual assault complaint.
The offences date back between 2009 and 2014, police said.
The man was also charged with uttering threats and unsafe storage of a firearm.
He has been released with conditions.