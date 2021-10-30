Islanders rally to support Hindus facing violence in Bangladesh

About 20 people of various faiths gathered at Rochford Square in Charlottetown to support Hindus facing violence in Bangladesh and to raise awareness on the issue.

In the past few weeks, several Hindu temples have been vandalized in Bangladesh. According to local media in the country, six people have died from violent clashes.

Bibhuti Roy, a Hindu resident from Bangladesh who attended the rally, said the attacks against Hindus are no surprise to him, however, he said they've been worse since he left the country.

"It was a bit better, but since 2001, there was a government supported by an Islamist party. So since that time, it is getting more and more this this kind of violence "

The attacks are inspired by a small number of religious extremists, Roy said. The protests are not against Muslims in Bangladesh.

"Most Bangladeshi Muslims, they are good, so they will fight against them. Right now, a big movement is going on in Bangladesh and most of them [participants in the movement] are Muslims," he said.

"It is not against Muslims, it is [against] those who are doing these bad things."

Muslim leaders in Bangladesh have denounced the attacks.

Roy was born and raised in Bangladesh and his family still lives there. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Subrata Chowdhury, another Hindu resident who attended the gathering, agrees with Roy. He said the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh aren't inspired by religion.

"It is a few people who always try to create oppression into the country, against the minorities."

Oppression against a minority group anywhere in the world, affects minorities everywhere, Chowdhury said.

"We believe that this may happen all over the world with the minorities. So we would like to say no to them."

There have also been gatherings and protests in Winnipeg and Toronto.