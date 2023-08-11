Province puts forward 1,200 unit development plan for Hillsborough Park area

P.E.I.'s provincial government is proposing low- and high-density development in a 34-hectare parcel of land it owns in Hillsborough Park through the P.E.I. Housing Corporation.

The plan includes single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes and apartment buildings. It would bring just over 1,200 units to the area.

"Looking forward to getting some of this development off the ground because we really need the housing," said Housing Minister Rob Lantz at a public meeting on the project Thursday night.

Roads into the development would initially connect Westcomb Crescent, the intersection of Northridge Parkway and Hunter Lane with a future connection to Longboat Drive.

The plan includes single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes and apartment buildings. (Tony Davis/CBC)

About 35 residents were at the public meeting Thursday. Some expressed concern about traffic congestion and environmental issues.

"There is a real focus on transportation and transit routes here, and active transportation," Lantz said.

On the environmental side, the plan includes a 100-metre buffer between the development and Wright's Creek, he said.

"Last fall, during the initial consultation, they wanted a larger-than-mandated buffer zone around Wright's Creek, the Hillsborough River, and I think you see that here," Lantz said.

'What we are trying to achieve is to create a dynamic, affordable, complete community,' says Rob LeBlanc, founder of Fathom Studio. (Tony Davis/CBC)

About 16 hectares will be dedicated to housing, with the remainder being green space, he said.

Rob LeBlanc, founder of Fathom Studio, came up with the master plan for the development, but the company will not be building the homes. Some residents worried developers may not be held to the concepts presented at the public meeting.

Every developer who is looking to put a building up in the area will have to fit the design and concept plans outlined by Fathom, LeBlanc said.

"So we don't get a mismatch of different styled buildings," he said.

"What we are trying to achieve is to create a dynamic, affordable, complete community. Some place within this community you have all the resources you need. You don't necessarily have to get into a car and drive downtown."

Some people at the meeting were also concerned about parking.

"We're looking first at enhancing active transportation," LeBlanc said.

"We're developing a plan to try to reduce the parking requirement from what the city currently has."

'Personally I have directed staff to staff to cut our timeline down as short as we possibly can,' says Housing Minister Rob Lantz. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Part of the development will be dedicated to affordable housing based on household income, Lantz said.

"We certainly anticipate that we will build some units on this property which we dedicated to public housing in, you know, income-tested public housing that we operate all across the province. So, that'll be part of the mix," he said, adding the project will include homes for people at various income levels.

"A spectrum of housing types that would appeal to different people."

The plan also includes trails, parks and a village square.

The hope is to have the development complete in the next five to six years, Lantz said, noting that it's an optimistic goal.

"Considering the housing situation on Prince Edward Island, the immediate need for housing, affordable housing, attainable housing, different housing types. Personally I have directed staff to staff to cut our timeline down as short as we possibly can," Lantz said.

The project has to get approval from Charlottetown city council to move forward, but first it will have to go to the city's planning board for discussion. A date has not been set for that meeting.