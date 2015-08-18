New Hillsborough Hospital coming sooner than expected, government promises

P.E.I.'s new Minister of Health and Wellness James Aylward says he's asked his department to expedite the replacement of the province's psychiatric hospital — turning what was a five-year plan under the previous Liberal government into a two-to-three year plan.

Under the previous Liberal administration, government announced in November 2018 a $100-million, five-year mental-health plan culminating in a new mental health and addictions hospital that would be ready to open its doors in 2024-25.

"What I've been telling the people that I'm working with — the project managers — I'd like to see that expedited to the point where we can be looking at two, possibly three years out," Aylward said. "But … we have to get it right the first time because it's far too important a project to get it wrong."

'Day after the election'

The PCs pledged in their recent election platform to "replace the Hillsborough Hospital immediately," with leader Dennis King promising the job would begin "on April 24th, one day after the election is over."

King is now premier and chose Aylward as his health minister, who as the PC's long-time health critic, and briefly as PC leader himself, pushed the MacLauchlan government on its response to mental health, and in particular on the timeline to replace Hillsborough Hospital.

After years spent criticizing the P.E.I. government's record on mental health as an opposition member, James Aylward now finds himself as health minister, in charge of making improvements. (Province of P.E.I.)

Aylward wouldn't provide a target date for when he's told staff he wants the new facility to be ready, but said by the end of summer he might be prepared to commit to a specific date for completion.

Aylward also didn't offer specifics on how government might be able to shave years off the timeline to replace Hillsborough Hospital, described in numerous government reports as an aging, outdated facility with physical limitations that represent "serious barriers" to providing modern mental-health treatment programs.

Soil testing underway

"Right now there is soil testing being done on the site, which is a necessary process before you can actually put shovels in the ground," Aylward said. "But do we have the blueprints drawn up yet? No we don't."

In 2017, the Liberals awarded a contract to the firm CannonDesign to come up with a programming and capital spending plan for a new mental-health campus to replace Hillsborough. Details of that plan were unveiled in November 2018.

A new building, modernized to meet some of the improvements in mental health that are coming on stream … is long overdue. — Mary Boyd, P.E.I. Health Coalition

Aylward said the next step will be to consult with local health-care professionals to find out "what their needs are in the facility."

He said announcements will be made soon on a replacement for Lacy House, a home for women recovering from addiction, and on the construction of transitional mental-health housing, following up on a commitment made by the previous Liberals.

'Aggressive' plan, says previous minister

Robert Mitchell was health minister when the Liberals unveiled their plan for Hillsborough. Now he's interim leader of the party, which finds itself in opposition.

Mitchell called it a "very aggressive" move by the PCs to try to compress the redevelopment process within three years, and said he hopes it doesn't come at the expense of other elements of the Liberal plan for things like mental-health service hubs to be developed in communities across P.E.I.

Robert Mitchell, now interim leader of the Liberals as third party, was minister of health last November when government announced its five-year plan to replace Hillsborough Hospital. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"The bricks and mortar are great, we do need them," said Mitchell. "But most importantly it was about establishing services for those that need them in the communities where they live, close to home.... That was deemed to be the priority piece, and that's why we moved forward with that at the front-end, with the bricks and mortar of the Hillsborough campus more toward the tail end."

If the PCs can fulfil the entire plan the Liberals put forward for mental health but do it faster, Mitchell said he'll "applaud them for that."

'Long overdue,' says advocate

Mary Boyd, with the P.E.I. Health Coalition, said a replacement for Hillsborough can't come soon enough.

"A new building, modernized to meet some of the improvements in mental health that are coming on stream … is long overdue," Boyd said.

Health-care advocate Mary Boyd says replacing Hillsborough Hospital with a modern facility is 'long overdue.' (Angela Walker/CBC)

"There's an urgency to have a new hospital and improve all the facilities for mental-health delivery, so if they can find room in the upcoming budget … to expedite the building of the new Hillsborough Hospital, that's exactly what they should be thinking about and planning for."

Boyd said the new facility — whenever it opens — will provide a "psychological boost" to both staff and patients. She said it could also make it easier for the province to recruit mental-health professionals, which has been an ongoing struggle for government.

"Anytime a new facility comes on stream and has a good reputation, people look forward to being part of that," Boyd said.

