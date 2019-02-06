Judge subpoenas hospital administrators to explain treatment plan for patient with violent behaviour

The chief judge of P.E.I.'s provincial court has ordered subpoenas for two administrators at Hillsborough psychiatric hospital to explain their plans for a patient who is up on criminal assault charges.

Judge Nancy Orr said she needs them to explain their plan for treating the woman before she can figure out an appropriate sentence.

It's a recipe for disaster. — Chief Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr

"It's a recipe for disaster," said the judge. "I've never seen it, where one institution refuses to provide information to another."

The woman is in her early 20s. CBC has chosen not to identify her because of her mental state.

The woman has pleaded guilty to assaulting two people. The first was another resident of a group home where she was living at the time. The second is a staff member at Hillsborough Hospital where she was taken after the first assault.

She punched the worker four or five times in the head.

Court heard Wednesday that she has a history of mental illness and violent behaviour.

Under 24-hour surveillance

Her lawyer said she's living in a secure section of Hillsborough Hospital, under 24-hour watch by two male attendants, and is being seen by a staff psychiatrist, but that the hospital has no ongoing plan for her care.

A report from probation services said hospital officials refused to say whether the woman had assaulted anyone else since she was admitted, unless her government-appointed guardian approved supplying that information.

The woman's lawyer said she assaulted the worker at the hospital because she wants to get out of that facility and go to jail instead, because she doesn't like being alone.

"One thing is clear. She is not in a good frame of mind," said defence attorney Thane MacEachern. "She repeatedly puts herself and others in harm's way."

You can't hit your way out of hospital. — Crown prosecutor Gerald Quinn

The prosecutor told the judge jail is no place for her — that she needs mental health treatment.

"You can't hit your way out of hospital," said Crown prosecutor Gerald Quinn. "Jail is not the fix here."

Court also heard the group home doesn't want her back.

The judge ordered subpoenas for the two administrators to appear before her on Feb. 15.

More P.E.I. news