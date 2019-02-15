Woman who punched hospital worker sentenced to probation

A woman who assaulted a staff member inside a P.E.I. hospital was sentenced Friday to one year of probation.

Before handing down sentence, Chief Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr ordered two Hillsborough Hospital administrators to take the stand and answer some questions about the woman's care.

The CBC has chosen not to name the woman because of her mental health problems.

Orr said the 24-year-old woman, who has a history of violence, can't go back to a group home where she was living. And she said jail isn't the answer either.

Two additional counsellors

The judge wanted to know how Hillsborough Hospital — P.E.I.'s psychiatric facility — would care for her.

Mental health and addictions chief administrative officer Verna Ryan told court the plan for the woman's care was recently updated to add two additional counsellors, to work with the woman on her behavioural issues.

Staff said the woman spends about half her time — including the time she spends sleeping — in a locked unit at the hospital. The room, equipped with cameras, is larger than most patients' rooms, and includes a bed, sitting area and bathroom. It is adjacent is a staff area separated by a door.

The woman's lawyer said she doesn't like being locked up alone. She does leave hospital on four-hour passes, but can lose privileges if she misbehaves, staff told the court.

Punched hospital worker

The woman was charged with assault for punching a staff member several times in the head, and for punching a resident at a group home where she was living.

Incident reports presented to the court show that on one occasion a Hillsborough Hospital staff member hit the woman with a closed fist.

The woman continues to live at Hillsborough Hospital. In her sentencing, Orr told her she must learn to control herself.

"I am going to put this is basic simple terms," she said. "When you have a problem, you can't take it out on the people around you. You can't hit them. You can't bite them. That's not how we deal with them."

