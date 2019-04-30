Collision halts traffic on Hillsborough Bridge

Traffic was at a standstill Tuesday morning on the Hillsborough Bridge, which connects Charlottetown to Straford, say RCMP.

The traffic jam was caused by a collision, say police.

Traffic was backed up on all three entrances to the bridge: the Trans-Canada Highway, Bunbury Road and Stratford Road, according to an RCMP traffic tweet at 8:18 a.m.

Traffic is at a stand still (Charlottetown Inbound) on the Hillsborough Bridge backing traffic up as far as Sobeys along the TCH, and along the Bunbury and Stratford Roads. A collision is the cause of the congestion - Cst. Parsons —@RCMPPEITraffic

On the Trans-Canada Highway traffic was backed up to the intersection of Kinlock Road, RCMP said.

Traffic was moving again at 9 a.m.

