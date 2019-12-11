Hillsborough Bridge traffic back to normal

Traffic flow is back to normal for commuters Wednesday on the Hillsborough Bridge between Stratford and Charlottetown, with two lanes of traffic each way.

Work on the bridge has been ongoing since mid-October.

Hundreds of orange pylons, as well as concrete barriers, were used to direct traffic reduced to three lanes from four, as crews installed pipes along the causeway and beneath the bridge to link the sewage-handling system in Stratford to the one in Charlottetown.

Transportation crews removed the pylons and barriers from the bridge Wednesday.

"Drivers are reminded that the bridge will be a construction zone throughout the winter, although there will be minimal impacts on traffic until the next phase of construction this spring," the release said.

"Slow down and follow the directions of traffic-control personnel and signs."

The pylons helped direct traffic on the bridge during construction. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

