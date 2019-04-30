Expect delays: Work begins Tuesday on Hillsborough Bridge

Islanders commuting between Charlottetown and Stratford are going to have to draw on their wells of patience over the next few weeks.

Construction will begin on a new sewer pipe under the Hillsborough Bridge Tuesday, and that will mean closing down one of the bridge's four lanes.

The province is delaying the start of the project until after the morning commute Tuesday, but it will be in full swing when Stratford residents are heading home. The work is expected to take six to eight weeks.

The south lane of the bridge will be closed. Traffic will be diverted so there will still be two lanes heading towards Stratford in the evening, and two lanes Charlottetown-bound in the morning. The speed limit on the bridge will be reduced to 50 km/hour for the duration of the construction project.

The sewer pipe is part of project to amalgamate sewage treatment for both Charlottetown and Stratford. Raw sewage from Stratford will be pumped across the bridge for treatment in Charlottetown, and the Stratford sewage lagoon will be closed down.

More P.E.I. news