Pylons along Hillsborough Bridge will be gone 'in time for Christmas,' minister says

There are hundreds of smashed pylons along the Hillsborough Bridge on P.E.I.

The pylons are being used to direct traffic while lanes are reduced as crews install pipes along the causeway and beneath the bridge to link the sewage handling systems in Stratford and Charlottetown.

Work on the bridge has been ongoing since mid-October and the pylons are breaking due to the cold weather and people hitting them, says Transportation Minister Steven Myers.

"We are trying to do a project in what is some days sub-zero weather, if not very close to it, and the pylons are plastic so they break easily," he said.

Myers said a number of the pylons have been hit by vehicles and smashed, but he hasn't heard of any damage to vehicles involving punctured tires.

"I haven't heard of anybody who has acquired a flat tire because of a broken piece of plastic. But if there is, I mean, they would call into the department just like they would for any type of damage resulting on a construction project," he said.

'All the pylons will be gone'

Myers said he has heard of environmental concerns, but there is fencing in place to catch any debris.

He said the broken pylons won't be a problem soon. Paving is being done and the plan is to return the bridge to four lanes by early December.

"All the pylons will be gone ... just in time for Christmas," Myers said.

However, all the work on the Hillsborough Bridge won't be complete just yet.

"The part of the project that requires the lane reduction will be complete. There's still some, I think, pipework that has to be done underneath the bridge that will continue on, but it won't impact the traffic," Myers said.

