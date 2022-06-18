Night paving on Hillsborough Bridge starts Sunday
Paving will happen from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. AT over next 4 weeks
The Hillsborough Bridge between Charlottetown and Stratford is being paved once again, and the work will again be done in the evenings and overnight hours to reduce the impact on traffic.
Work on the bridge will start Sunday evening, a news release from the province says.
"We will be resurfacing the bridge deck," a Transportation Department spokesperson said.
"Work will take place at night between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. [AT] and four lanes of traffic will be maintained during the day."
Traffic restrictions will be in place during night work.
"We used a similar approach for work on the bridge last fall which worked well and help reduce traffic congestion," the spokesperson said.
Last September, work took place weekdays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
At the time, the department said the work would cost 20 to 30 per cent more than if it was done during daytime hours, but would get done more quickly and with less traffic disruption. That was the first time the department had specifically tendered overnight paving work.
The work is scheduled to take about four weeks.
