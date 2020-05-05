Wide load, pedestrian restrictions in place on Hillsborough Bridge

Traffic on the Hillsborough Bridge continues to be reduced to a single lane each way, and now pedestrian access will also be temporarily restricted to the south side of the bridge only, P.E.I. transportation officials say.

The restrictions, officials said, will be in place for about two weeks as work moves forward to replace the expansion joints on the bridge.

In addition, wide loads on the bridge will only be permitted on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and on weekends from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those needing to transport a wide load across the bridge will have to call ahead.

Officials are reminding drivers the area is a construction zone and traffic controls will be in place as work continues on the additional phases of the Stratford sewer line.

The $10.9 million project to run a new sewage pipe along the Hillsborough Bridge to send Stratford's waste water to Charlottetown's waste treatment facility began in October 2019 and is scheduled to conclude this fall.

