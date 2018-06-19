Commuters can expect delays on Hillsborough Bridge for 6 to 8 weeks

People who drive across the Hillsborough Bridge between Charlottetown and Stratford should prepare for a slower commute starting next week, with one of the four lanes on the bridge set to be closed for six to eight weeks.

Work is set to begin Oct. 15 to build the new sewage pipe which will send Stratford's wastewater to Charlottetown's waste treatment facility, a written release from the province said Tuesday.

The province said drivers can expect "minor delays " as the pipe is built under the Hillsborough Bridge.

The Department of Transportation will close the south lane to traffic. The centre lane will reverse directions, based on traffic demands and different times of day. In the mornings, there will be two lanes of traffic open to travel from Stratford to Charlottetown, with one lane in the opposite direction. In the evenings, there will be two lanes from Charlottetown to Stratford as commuters return east.

During the construction the speed limit on the bridge will be reduced to 50 km/h.

Pedestrians will only be allowed to use the north walkway, and cycling will not be allowed on the bridge. Cyclists will be able to walk with their bikes using the pedestrian walkway.

Work is expected to be complete on this first phase of construction by December. Work will continue under the bridge through the winter, the release said.

