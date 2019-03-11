New
Work could delay traffic on Hillsborough Bridge
Traffic could be delayed on the Hillsborough Bridge between Charlottetown and Stratford over the next few days, but officials say they will try to lessen the impact during peak commuter times.
'It's not a safety issue, we're just taking a proactive approach to get it fixed this year'
Beginning Monday, work on the bridge will result in intermittent lane closures, but two lanes will remain open during the morning and evening commutes, said Darrell Evans, the manager of design and bridge maintenance for the province.
Crews will do some investigation work before installing new concrete walls along the approaches to the bridge this summer, he said.
"It's not a safety issue, we're just taking a proactive approach to get it fixed this year."
Evans said the work should take three or fours days depending on the weather.
